Inter given boost as Real Madrid withdraw from race for River Plate star
24 March at 21:00Once a door is closed, another one can open. For Exequiel Palacios it all seemed to be done with Real Madrid, which already since last December was one step away from the agreement with River Plate. Then, something slowed down the negotiations, which gave new hope to other clubs targeting the youngster, with Inter Milan being one of the biggest suitors.
The intervention of Javier Zanetti could be decisive in the operation. A year ago this time, the vice president was busy closing the Lautaro Martinez deal with Racing. Given the excellent experience, he is now trying to repeat himself with Palacios. The agent of the player himself admitted that the call from Zanetti "made an excellent impression".
As reported by AS, Real Madrid decided to withdraw from the race to sign the player as they decided to occupy the last slot for the registration of non-EU citizens with Eder Militao, the incoming defender from Porto, giving Inter a simpler pather to sign Palacios.
