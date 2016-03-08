Inter given boost in race for Real Madrid superstar
14 October at 14:40Real Madrid are currently going through a very negative period, as coach Lopetegui is unable to get the best out of his team. This has awakened transfer market rumours connected to the European champions.
A story that could revive once again is the move of Luka Modric to Inter, who has yet to sign a contract renewal with his club, with the Los Blancos expressing their interest in Mauro Icardi.
In the January transfer market, the big players usually do not move. Thus said, the hypothesis of Luka Modric going to Inter is very complicated, but the negotiations are still alive. Either for January or next summer.
According to Corriere dello Sport, the situation of the Croatian midfielder should be monitored because the feeling between the player and Lopetegui has not yet blossomed. In addition, the results are not helping the former Spain coach to gain his player's confidence.
For now, the big goal of the club is the Club World Cup, but after Christmas, it will certainly be time to make initial assessments.
Perez, however, has no intention of demobilization and Inter would probably be the last team he would sell the player to, but the player's will will also play a key role, as well as a possible move for Icardi.
