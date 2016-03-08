Inter given fresh hope in pursuit of Modric
17 January at 11:00Inter have not retired from the race to sign Luka Modric and according to Il Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri have many chances to sign the Croatian midfielder in the summer. Real Madrid, in fact, have not begun talks to extend the player's contract that expires in 2020.
In addition to that, Real Madrid have begun talks to sign Tottenham's Christian Eriksen who is regarded as Modric's heir at the Santiago Bernabeu. Talks to sign the Croat will be resumed in the summer.
Meantime the Nerazzurri are close to securing the services of Diego Godin. The Uruguay International will join Inter as a free agent at the end of the season.
Godin is a long-time target of Beppe Marotta who tried to sign the experienced center-back last year when he was in charge of Juventus.
Inter fans dream of welcoming both Godin and Modric next summer to end Juventus' winning reign in Serie A.
