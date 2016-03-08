Inter, Godin: 'It's a great experience at Inter, my injury is nothing serious'
08 October at 21:45Inter defender Diego Godin spoke to Uruguayan media outlet Sport890 via Calciomercato.com today discussing his physical condition and his experiences at Inter so far.
"I had a small knee problem, nothing important.”
The 33-year-old former Atletico Madrid defender was positive about his move to the Nerazzurri.
“I'm adapting to a new system, a new football: it's a great experience. I found a fantastic club going to Inter, with a great coach.”
Godin joined the Nerazzurri on a three-year deal earlier this summer from Spanish side Atletico and has already formed a defensive partnership alongside Milan Skriniar and Stefan de Vrij. The player was substituted off against Juventus last weekend due to an injury, but his calm response suggests Inter have nothing to fear.
Apollo Heyes
