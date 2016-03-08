Inter, Godin: 'Lautaro has no limits, tomorrow is very important'
09 December at 15:30Inter defender Diego Godin spoke to gathered reporters at a press conference today, ahead of tomorrow’s vital Champions League clash against Barcelona. His words were noted by Calciomercato.com.
"The objective is to think about the day, tomorrow we have an important match, we are a growing team, a new team and we will play against one of the best in the world. We face them with determination and enthusiasm, with the help of San Siro.”
The Uruguayan defender touched on whether his teammate, Lautaro Martinez, could be a good replacement for Barcelona’s aging striker Luis Suarez.
"I saw him playing last year as an opponent and now as a teammate. He’s exploded, he has confidence. If so many teams are interested in him it's because he's doing things right, we're glad he's with us, he's young and he can still do a lot for the team. He has no limits, he can grow a lot, he's not only a player who scores but also one who helps as a team.”
Godin also touched on whether he has given his teammates any advice about playing against Barcelona, considering how many years the defender faced off against them during his time with Atletico Madrid.
"We all know Messi, we've seen him play. Tomorrow it will be a team game, it will be essential to work together to minimise their strengths. We'll give everything, we've prepared for the game in training.”
