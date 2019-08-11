Inter, Godin shares update on injury - photo

11 August at 22:30
Inter's new defender, Diego Godin, published a photo on Instagram of his work in the gym, working to recover from the left thigh muscle injury that he sustained earlier this month.

The Uruguayan defender should be back in time for the Serie A opener in two weeks, according to the latest reports. Meanwhile, he continues his work in the gym to free himself of the issues: "Working hard to get back into action as soon as possible," he wrote. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Trabajando duro en la recuperación. Lavorando duro per rientrare al più presto!

Ett inlägg delat av Diego Godín (@diegogodin)

