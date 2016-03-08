Inter, Godin: 'We dream of reaching the knockout stage"

"I'm ready to play another challenge of this calibre. I have experienced so many, but they must be tackled differently from each other. This is an important game for us today, we dream of going through to to the round of 16. I started this season with an injury, now I'm trying to learn everything so I can to adapt to this new game system," he stated.

Diego Godin, Inter's defender, spoke to InterTV ahead of the match against Borussia Dortmund, which will very important for the Nerazzurri as they have only claimed one point thus far.