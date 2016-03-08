Inter, good news for Conte: 'Sanchez could be back earlier'

Antonio Conte can finally smile: Alexis Sanchez could return earlier than expected. The confirmation arrived from Piero Volpi, who is one of the doctors in Inter's medical staff. Speaking to the Chilean newspaper La Cuarte, he provided good news."The return date has always been mid-January, but let's see. Alexis could come back a little earlier if everything goes well. We can say this with more certainty after holidays. The player hasn't worked with the ball yet, but we hope to change this in the coming days. Everything is going well," he stated.