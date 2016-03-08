Inter, Guardiola ready to fight in January for Skriniar

Milan Skriniar, a core player for Antonio Conte’s Inter, is a man admired across Europe. In England, a club is keen to sign the defender and despite failed attempts this summer, will return in January in a new assault for the Nerazzurri player. That club is Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who have won the last two Premier League titles, and they are looking to fight for their first Champions League title this season as well.This summer, City approached Inter to try and sign the 24-year-old former Sampdoria defender, but they were faced with a locked door from the Nerazzurri, who are keen to keep one of their brightest stars. However, the Sky Blues have lost Aymeric Laporte to injury and will be desperate to strengthen their backline so they can avoid the mistakes in the Champions League knockout stages and progress further in the competition. In Milan they are ready to reject any courtship, but they cannot get complacent with City lurking.Apollo Heyes