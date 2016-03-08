Inter hand Chelsea transfer blow as midfielder agrees extension
28 June at 13:45Inter Milan's Uruguayan midfield star Matias Vecino is set to sign a new deal at the club, dealing a blow to Chelsea's hopes of signing him.
Vecino's performances for Oscar Tabarez's Uruguay national side have contributed to the nation's progress into the knockout round of the competition without having conceded a single goal till now. Vecino also played a vital role in helping the nerazzurri qualify for the UEFA Champions League for next season.
Gazzetta dello Sport report that Vecino has agreed terms over a new contract with Inter after his agent Alessandro Lucci held several meetings with the club while he is currently in Russia playing the World Cup.
Vecino's current deal expires in the summer of 2021, but the new deal will extend his stay till the summer of 2022 and he will receive a wage hike from 1.7 million euros a season to 2.3 million euros a season.
Chelsea and Tottenham have drawn links with the player, but his contract renewal announcement is imminent.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
