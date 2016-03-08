Inter, Handanovic at risk for derby against AC Milan due to finger injury: the latest

03 February at 11:30
Inter captain Samir Handanovic may miss next weekend’s derby against AC Milan due to a finger injury, with the Slovenian undergoing an x-ray this morning in order to evaluate his physical condition.
 
The 35-year-old suffered an injury to his left hand during a training session, with the injury forcing him to miss the Nerazzurri’s 2-0 win over Udinese last night. An x-ray this morning has revealed that he has suffered a trauma to his left little finger. His physical condition will be assessed day by day, but there is a chance that he could miss the Milanese derby this weekend.
 
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Milan
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.