Inter, Handanovic at risk for derby against AC Milan due to finger injury: the latest

Inter captain Samir Handanovic may miss next weekend’s derby against AC Milan due to a finger injury, with the Slovenian undergoing an x-ray this morning in order to evaluate his physical condition.The 35-year-old suffered an injury to his left hand during a training session, with the injury forcing him to miss the Nerazzurri’s 2-0 win over Udinese last night. An x-ray this morning has revealed that he has suffered a trauma to his left little finger. His physical condition will be assessed day by day, but there is a chance that he could miss the Milanese derby this weekend.Apollo Heyes