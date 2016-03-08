Inter, Handanovic at risk for derby against AC Milan due to finger injury: the latest
03 February at 11:30Inter captain Samir Handanovic may miss next weekend’s derby against AC Milan due to a finger injury, with the Slovenian undergoing an x-ray this morning in order to evaluate his physical condition.
The 35-year-old suffered an injury to his left hand during a training session, with the injury forcing him to miss the Nerazzurri’s 2-0 win over Udinese last night. An x-ray this morning has revealed that he has suffered a trauma to his left little finger. His physical condition will be assessed day by day, but there is a chance that he could miss the Milanese derby this weekend.
| REPORT MEDICO— Inter (@Inter) February 3, 2020
Le condizioni di Samir #Handanovic https://t.co/rfHyPDyhYp#FCIM
Apollo Heyes
