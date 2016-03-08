Inter, Handanovic: "Every year I feel better...'
26 September at 18:30Inter captain Samir Handanovic spoke to Italian media outlet Inter TV via Calciomercato.com last night following the Nerazzurri’s 1-0 victory over Lazio, with the goalkeeper being the key player for the Nerazzurri.
“We got off to a good start in the second half: we came out less empty. The team deserves credit for this: defenders, midfielders and forwards. It's well known that in Italy the team with the least goals wins. Do I feel stronger? Every year I feel better. I don't set myself any limits: as long as a player thinks he can improve, he must continue to play. Everyone can improve. When I don't have the stimuli anymore, I'll stop.”
35-year-old Slovenian Handanovic took the captaincy role from former Inter striker Mauro Icardi earlier this year following disciplinary issues, with the decision to change the captain being one of the reasons Icardi left Inter this summer.
Inter are currently top of the league table after a perfect start, with five wins in five games.
Apollo Heyes
