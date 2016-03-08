Inter, Handanovic expected to start against Juventus this weekend
28 February at 18:00Inter captain Samir Handanovic resumed training with the ball today, suggesting that he may be able to start the upcoming Derby d’Italia against Juventus, according to a report from Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 35-year-old Slovenian, who is contracted to the Nerazzurri until 2021, was given the green light in yesterday’s medical examinations, allowing him to begin training with the ball. Handanovic suffered a hairline fracture on his little finger around a month ago, forcing him to miss the Milanese side’s last six games across all competitions.
Handanovic is now expected to start against rivals Juventus this weekend, the report continues. The game is vital for the Milanese club’s title hope, as the Turin based club are now sitting six points ahead at the top of the table, although Inter do have a game in hand due to the match against Sampdoria that was postponed last weekend.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments