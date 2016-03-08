Inter, Handanovic: 'It doesn't matter who wears the captain's armband'

Inter captain Samir Handanovic spoke to Sky Sports after his team's 4-0 victory against Rapid Vienna.

"In today's football, nothing is taken for granted. You cannot underestimate any opponent. When a match ends it may seem easy but in the initial phase it is not. We have grown but I think we still have room for improvement. The group is compact and its compactness translates into losing less banal balls," he said.

"The captain's armband? It is not a noble title or trophy but it is still a great responsibility and privilege. It is important for me but I hope to help my teammates. It doesn't matter who wears the armband. The important thing is that there are 5-6 people who pull the group forward.

"The important thing is that those who don't play train well and let everyone else train well. There are a lot of matches and everyone is needed, nobody should be undervalued.

"What was my first thought after becoming captain? Nothing has changed for me. I continue to behave as I did before and I will continue like this. A captain's behaviour is under the magnifying glass. I hope to help the team.

"What is missing at Inter? This is a question for the management. I do not have to think about what is missing or not. We have to work together for a single goal: winning with Inter," Handanovic concluded.

