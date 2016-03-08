Inter, Handanovic set to renew but search for successor continues: the names
04 February at 12:55Inter captain Samir Handanovic is set to extend his current contract by one year, with the Nerazzurri’s management searching for an adequate replacement, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 35-year-old Slovenian shot stopper is still the undisputed number one at the Milanese club and is ready to extend his current deal for a further year, tying him to the club until 2022. Inter CEO Beppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio have been gathering names that could follow Handanovic as the club’s number one.
The first name in Marotta’s list, the report highlights, is 25-year-old Argentine shot stopper Juan Musso. The player is contracted to Udinese until 2023 and has impressed in his first two seasons with the Friulian club. Real negotiations haven’t begun yet, but the idea is that Musso is the most likely to come in to be the new number one.
A more pressing issue, however, is the need to find a new backup keeper, the report adds. With Daniele Padelli’s contract set to expire in June, the Nerazzurri need somebody to provide cover to Handanovic next season. One idea is 22-year-old Romanian shot stopper Andrei Ionuț Radu, currently on loan at Parma from Inter.
