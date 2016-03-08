Inter, Handanovic set to sign contract extension
08 October at 23:15Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic is set to sign a contract renewal with the Nerazzurri that will see him tied to the club until 2022 with higher wages, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 35-year-old Slovenian shot stopper, who joined the Nerazzurri from Udinese in 2012, will sign the contract shortly, as his agent and Inter’s management finalise the details.
Despite his age, new Inter coach Antonio Conte had no intention of replacing the captain, who was considered one of the best goalkeepers in Europe last season for his incredible shot stopping abilities.
Handanovic has played every available minute for the Nerazzurri so far this season, keeping four clean sheets out of a possible nine and only conceding seven goals. The Slovenian international took on the captaincy role following the relationship breakdown between former striker Mauro Icardi and the Nerazzurri management last season.
Handanovic has kept 110 clean sheets for Inter so far in his career, with many more set to be added to that number this season.
Apollo Heyes
