Inter, Handanovic to miss Sampdoria clash but possibility for Derby d'Italia
21 February at 15:30Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic will miss Sunday’s league clash between the Nerazzurri and Sampdoria due to hairline fracture injury in his left little finger, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 35-year-old Slovenian shot stopper has missed the last five games across all competitions due to the injury, with Italian goalkeeper Daniele Padelli coming in as backup. The Nerazzurri captain underwent treatment yesterday and this morning and will carry out further tests today and tomorrow at Inter’s training ground in Appiano Gentile to decide when he will next be available.
Handanovic is hoping to be fit in time for the upcoming Derby d’Italia against Juventus at the start of March, the report highlights. However, there are doubts that he will be fit for the return leg against Ludogorets in the Europa League, the last game before that clash with the Bianconeri.
Apollo Heyes
