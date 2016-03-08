Inter, Handanovic: 'We deserved to go through...'

"We lacked the goal in the second half. We attacked and we had chances. We knew that they could do well on the counterattacks, the teams were stretched and we lost energy. We tried giving everything, but we go on.

"It's a defeat that burns but this doesn't affect the league, we have two games before the break, we need to recharge and find mental energy, on Sunday we go to Florence already. "As a game, performance, we deserved to go through but we didn't succeed. We need to build on the experiences and move forward, the problem is that we have had ups and downs in the same matches," he concluded.

Following the loss against Barcelona at home, which knocked them out of the Champions League, Samir Handanovic spoke to Sky Italia about the Nerazzurri's performance this evening. In his eyes, they deserved to go through to the next round.