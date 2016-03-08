Inter, Handanovic: ‘We know how to win the derby’
21 October at 20:45Inter Milan are currently playing AC Milan in the Milan derby – with a lot at stake for both sides. Inter Milan slipped down into fourth place after today’s fixtures, with Lazio’s 2-0 victory against Parma pushing them up into third place. Milan, meanwhile, sit in 12th with a game in hand – which a victory in the postponed game against Genoa would have them sit in 5th place.
Speaking to Inter TV before the derby, Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic said the following:
“In football you have to always be focused, even if it's true: today it's a special game, we know what a derby wins, at Inter we have not played well but won while Milan have collected less. They say so, but I do not pay too much attention, I focus on my game and I want to play these games to measure ourselves against great opponents and see where we are.”
