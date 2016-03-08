Inter, Handanovic: 'We will always win if we play united' - pics
18 March at 20:40Luciano Spalletti's Inter Milan beat AC Milan last night in the big derby game as the nerazzurri won by a 3-2 score line thanks to goals from Vecino, De Vrij and Lautaro Martinez. Samir Handanovic played a solid game as he made numerous late saves to allow his team to earn the victory. Handanovic had this to say on the matter as he posted a picture on Instagram: ' United you win'. The keeper dedicated this win to Joao Mario (who recently lost his father) and the family of Daniele Belardinelli. View so bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.
