Inter, Handanovic: 'We will always win if we play united' - pics

18 March at 20:40
Luciano Spalletti's Inter Milan beat AC Milan last night in the big derby game as the nerazzurri won by a 3-2 score line thanks to goals from Vecino, De Vrij and Lautaro Martinez. Samir Handanovic played a solid game as he made numerous late saves to allow his team to earn the victory. Handanovic had this to say on the matter as he posted a picture on Instagram: ' United you win'. The keeper dedicated this win to Joao Mario (who recently lost his father) and the family of Daniele Belardinelli. View so bellow right here on Calciomercato.com. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Uniti si vince ⚫️

