Inter handed boost as Cagliari director confident of starlet's move

Inter Milan have been one of the clubs in pursuit of Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella, the Italian starlet reportedly at the top of the list of players that Antonio Conte wants the club to sign as part of his arrival.



Speaking to Sportitalia about the deal, Cagliari director Marcello Carli said:



"It is a negotiation, there is real interest and it is useless to deny it. Negotiations are never near or far. There is a sincere interest and we are verifying some situations. I understand that it is a legitimate situation, and an important one but I am confident of a deal. He didn't ask for anything at all, he's a smart guy and attached to our shirt. He is thinking of the National team and we are not pleased to give it away either. We are only understanding if the conditions are met, surely he can only be flattered by the interest of big clubs. It is useless to go into details, there could be other conditions, maybe technical counterparts are inserted, but only if we consider them up to par. We have to find an agreement on the price, the counterparts are not a priority for us."