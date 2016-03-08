Inter handed boost in Rebic pursuit

26 August at 13:20
According to quotes from Sky in Germany, Eintracht Frankfurt could be preparing to lose Croatian forward Ante Rebic, amid rumours linking him with a move to Inter Milan.

Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic said the following: "​Rebic's desire is to play for a big club. But the offers must be right."

Bild are reporting that Rebic's value, as per Frankfurt, has dropped from the initial 40 million euro fee and he will therefore be available for the Nerazzurri to sign, after the club failed to sign Edin Dzeko from Roma as they had initially planned.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.