Inter handed boost in Rebic pursuit

According to quotes from Sky in Germany, Eintracht Frankfurt could be preparing to lose Croatian forward Ante Rebic, amid rumours linking him with a move to Inter Milan.



Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic said the following: "​Rebic's desire is to play for a big club. But the offers must be right."



Bild are reporting that Rebic's value, as per Frankfurt, has dropped from the initial 40 million euro fee and he will therefore be available for the Nerazzurri to sign, after the club failed to sign Edin Dzeko from Roma as they had initially planned.