Inter have a contract 'ala Lukaku' ready for Eriksen: the numbers
18 January at 11:40Inter Milan continue to insist on Christian Eriksen and despite the resistance of Jose Mourinho and Tottenham, the Nerazzurri have great confidence in the possibility of concluding the deal quickly. Tuesday should be the decisive day where the distance should be completely closed between the parties, with the understanding with the player having already been found, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
And the details of the agreement between Eriksen and Inter are similar to those that the Nerazzurri made Romelu Lukaku sign at the time of his arrival in Italy. The fixed part of the income is very rich as well as the part of the bonuses. In case of a positive outcome, Eriksen will become the highest-paid player of the squad together with the Belgian attacker.
Eriksen would sign for 4 years (until June 2024) and with the possibility of extending the agreement by an additional season at the end of the contract. The fixed part of the salary will be 7.5 million euros with bonuses set at no less than 1.5 million (related to appearances, goals and team objectives).
