Inter have agreement with Lukaku: Man United's position revealed

Romelu Lukaku is one of Inter's top targets on the transfer market and the Nerazzurri are attempting all possible to bring the striker to Antonio Conte's disposal.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the agreement between the player and Inter is already there: a contract at the San Siro worth 6.5 million euros per season. Now, the more difficult part of the negotiations is to convince the Red Devils to sell the Belgian.



In the coming days, Marotta will make a new move for the striker. United initially wanted 85 million euros for Lukaku but now could settle with a fee in the vicinity of 70 million. The Nerazzurri will try to postpone the payments with the usual formula of a loan with an obligation to buy and if the English club accepts, a deal could be closed soon.