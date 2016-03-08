Inter have already decided the fate of Icardi

17 February at 10:30
Serie A giants Inter have reportedly already decided to sell Mauro Icardi and that has triggered the Argentine posting a lot on the social media about his situation.

Corriere dello Sport state that Inter are already intent on selling the Argentine and have made it clear to the player that he will be sold in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The outlet also clarifies that the recent actions and events haven't changed Inter's minds. They always had thought and planned of selling the striker.

