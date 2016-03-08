Inter have an agreement to sign Udinese star
03 February at 13:30Serie A giants Inter Milan reportedly have an agreement already in place to sign Udinese star Rodrigo de Paul.
A product of the Racing Club youth academy, De Paul is a former Valencia player and he appeared about 30 times for the Spanish side, scoring once. He joined Udinese in the summer of 2016.
RMC Sport say that Inter already have an agreement in place to sign the 24-year-old Argentine and the nerazzurri will sign the player in the upcoming summer transfer window.
The fee stated by the outlet is 25 million euros and Inter will make way for the former Valencia player by offloading Ivan Perisic next summer, as Arsenal were interested in signing the Croatian in the January transfer window.
Inter failed to sign Yannick Carrasco in January too, as they missed out on signing a winger. This season, De Paul has appeared 20 times for Udinese, scoring six times and assisting thrice.
