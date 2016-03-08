Inter have been watching Xhaka, with a view to making an offer if the price is right

12 April at 14:15

A year after the failed attempt to sign Luka Modric, Inter are still hunting for a great midfielder. A blend of quality and experience, to lead the club into the next season. Their big dream, a year later, is another Croatian who plays in La Liga: no longer Modric, but Ivan Rakitic.

 

In addition to the Barcelona midfielder, the Nerazzurri plan a second purchase to bolster the midfield and have been strongly linked to Barella and Ndombelé. But a third name is emerging into the frame, that of Granit Xhaka, Arsenal’s 26 year-old midfielder.

 

Xhaka has been extensively scouted by the Nerazzurri. However, the costs of the potential transfer is slowing down the enthusiasm. The Gunners paid €45 million in 2016 and have no intention of giving discounts in a summer in which they will already lose Aaron Ramsey, destined for Juventus on a free transfer. For now it may remain just an interest, but if Arsenal indicated a willingness to negotiate on the transfer fee, it may turn out to be more concrete in the future.

