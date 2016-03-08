Inter have bid rejected for Manchester City full-back Danilo

05 June at 12:45

According to The Sun, Inter have made an offer to Manchester City for their full-back Danilo. The Nerazzurri offered €15m for the player that City signed from Real Madrid for €30m two years ago, and the offer was instantly rejected by the English Champions, who are holding out for €25m for the Brazilian.

A source close to the deal is reported as saying “There is confidence that the deal will go well. The two clubs have a good working relationship. There are other Premier League and teams abroad interested in him. Inter are making quick moves though. He sees them as a very good option for his future and he will say yes to joining them. Now it’s just the price.”

Inter have also been linked with Victor Moses, who Conte knows and trusts from his time at Chelsea, and would be much cheaper than Danilo.

