Inter have decided the future of Bastoni amidst interest from Man City and Barcelona
05 March at 12:00Inter are ready to offer Italian defender Alessandro Bastoni a new contract, fighting off interest from both Manchester City and Barcelona, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 20-year-old Italian, who is contracted to the Nerazzurri until 2023, has been one of the greatest revelations of the season for the Milanese club, under the guidance of coach Antonio Conte. The player missed the first five league games of the season, but when given the chance impressed the 50-year-old Italian, quickly becoming a strong defensive choice.
Bastoni’s current contract seems him earn around €300 thousand a year, the report continues, with the agreement dating back to when sporting director Piero Ausilio signed him from Atalanta in 2017. The Nerazzurri are prepared to offer him a new five-year contract worth almost triple what he’s currently earning.
Manchester City have watched Bastoni several times over the last few months, the report highlights, with Barcelona allegedly asking for information about him as well. But the Nerazzurri have no interest in selling the 20-year-old Italian, who they see as a core part of the future.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments