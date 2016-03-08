Inter have offered Vecino to AC Milan in exchange for Kessie
14 January at 16:20Inter have offered Uruguayan midfielder Matias Vecino to AC Milan in exchange for Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie, according to a report from Milanese newspaper Corriere della Sera via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri initially offered the 28-year-old midfielder to Tottenham in exchange for outgoing Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, but the English club refused the offer. Now the Milanese side have offered Vecino to their cousins, the Rossoneri, in exchange for 23-year-old midfielder Franck Kessie.
Kessie, who is appreciated by Inter coach Antonio Conte, has made 16 appearances so far this season for a total of 1226 minutes. He has scored one goal in that time but has struggled to carry over his strong form of last season to this one as well.
Vecino has made 17 appearances across all competitions for the Nerazzurri this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in that time. He has only earnt more playing time under Conte after the injury crisis in the midfield.
Apollo Heyes
