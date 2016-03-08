Inter have prepared new contract for Icardi: the details
23 February at 09:15Serie A giants Inter Milan have now prepared the offer of a new contract for Mauro Icardi and are set to propose that to him and his wife-agent Wanda Nara.
The recent chain of events have seen Icardi post multiple cryptic messages on the social media, after he was stripped off captaincy and hasn't been seen around the first team squad since.
Corriere dello Sport understand that Inter and Beppe Marotta have now drafted the proposal of a new deal for the Argentine and are set to send it across to Wanda Nara.
The offer has a wage package of about 6.5 million euros and the deal lasts till the summer of 2023. Wanda has been asking for wages of about 10 million euros a season, but it remains to be seen how she reacts to an offer that Inter present.
She has previously criticised Inter, saying that not having picked Icardi feels like 'it is as if they had cut a leg.'
