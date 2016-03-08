Inter have reached an agreement with Darmian but he won't join until the summer: the situation
07 January at 09:30Inter have reached an agreement with Parma defender Matteo Darmian, but the Italian won’t join the Nerazzurri until next summer unless a defender leaves the club, according to a report from Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on Calciomercato.com this morning.
The report details how the 30-year-old Italian, who joined Parma from Manchester United in the summer, will join the Nerazzurri in June for the 2020/21 season. The reason is that Inter would prefer to sign a different kind of full back in this transfer window in order to continue their fight for the Scudetto this season.
However, Darmian could still arrive in Milan this month, the report highlights. If an Inter defender leaves, then the Nerazzurri would happily bring the Italian to the club. Coach Antonio Conte believes he is suitable to play in both the defensive back three as well as in a full back position, giving him an important option. The agreement for June is now totally confirmed and will go ahead unless circumstances change.
Apollo Heyes
