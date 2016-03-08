Inter have reached an agreement with Manchester United for Young: the full details
16 January at 20:40Inter have reached an agreement with Manchester United for English full back Ashley Young, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri will pay the Red Devils €1.5 million plus bonuses in compensation for the 34-year-old Englishman, whose contract expires with the English club in June. Inter have offered Young an 18-month contract worth the same amount as his current contract with Manchester United – around €6 million net per season.
After the negotiations with Chelsea for Spanish full back Marcos Alonso collapsed, the report continues, the Nerazzurri quickly turned to Young as the alternative, a player wanted by Conte in 2017.Young is expected to arrive in Italy this evening before taking his medical examinations. Assuming everything is normal, the deal should be finalised over the next few days.
Young has made 18 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in that time.
Apollo Heyes
