Inter, Henry on Giroud: 'He's an old-fashioned forward, he understands the game'
13 November at 18:30Former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry spoke to Perform via Calciomercato.com today, discussing French striker Olivier Giroud.
"Giroud is fundamental for Deschamps, unfortunately he doesn't play at Chelsea. He holds up the ball in front of goal, passes it, if necessary, he'll put his head in. He’s an old-fashioned centre forward, he understands the game.”
Giroud seems destined to leave Chelsea in the upcoming January transfer window due to a lack of playing time under coach Frank Lampard, due to the emergence of English starlet Tammy Abraham. Inter are one of the interested parties in the French striker, hoping to sign him for a low fee in the upcoming window in order to provide more depth in attack.
Apollo Heyes
