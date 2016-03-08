Inter, here is the Plan B if Dzeko doesn't join
15 August at 16:55Serie A giants Inter are now considering a possible Plan B if they do not succeed in their chase of Roma striker Edin Dzeko.
Inter are continuously working to make sure that they sign Dzeko, but Roma have raised a wall of 20 million euros plus bonuses to let the Bosnian this summer. That is a problem for Inter, who are struggling with that price-tag.
Only a chain reaction could now trigger this move. Dzeko wants Inter, but Roma will be happy to keep him if Inter don't match the 20 million euros plus bonuses valuation.
We understand that Inter see Paulo Dybala as a Plan B even though it will be a complicated deal.
Other profiles have been evaluated but, for one reason who for another, have not convinced. The problem is that Juventus does not intend to cede to the rivals.
The situation of Mauro Icardi once again becomes crucial. They can offer Icardi plus cash to get Dybala, if there is a possibility. But they are also willing to give Roma Icardi once they agree to sell Dzeko.
But if Icardi only wants Juventus and waits for them, the idea of the swap with Dybala will rise again.
Go to comments