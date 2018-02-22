Inter, here is what Icardi had to say on his future...

Inter pulled off an incredible win late on against Lazio as they will be playing in next season's UEFA Champions league. Inter captain Mauro Icardi spoke to Sky Sport after the game, here is what he had to say on his future:



" Finally these goals are worth something. To return in the Uefa Champions league is the best news possible for us. We knew it wasn't going to be easy but we believed. Future? We now have two months to discuss the matter. My objective was to do well and to play UCL football. We will discuss the matter and we will see what is best for Inter. They know what I think and they will also make a decision. I always talk to the management since I have to think about myself too. I would be very happy to play for Inter but if my future is meant to be somewhere else, then I will evaluate the opportunities. Stay calm, I am very happy here at Inter and I even acquired a new house here in Milano...".