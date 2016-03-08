Inter hold talks for Conte, Lippi warns him against going to San Siro
04 May at 09:45Serie A giants Inter have reportedly held talks to make Antonio Conte their next manager, but Marcello Lippi has advised the former Juventus and Italy boss to not take up that opportunity in the summer.
Conte has been without a club ever since he was sacked from Chelsea at the end of last season. He won one Premier League title and one FA Cup title with the Blues there and has been linked with moves to Juventus, Roma and AC Milan now.
La Repubblica state that Beppe Marotta has held talks with Conte and has assessed the possibility of shelling out 80 million euros on the whole situation- 28 million to terminate Spalletti's contract and the rest of it would be Conte's gross salary.
Suning made a good profit in the first quarter of 2019 and their revenue increased, unlike what happened last year at the same point.
But while Conte could be swayed by it, Lippi has advised his friend against heading to the nerazzurri as better offers could come his way in the upcoming summer.
Inter could also get money from sales of Mauro Icardi, as they are currently said to be working on an exchange with Juve for Paulo Dybala. If the deal does go through, they will want Romelu Lukaku as a replacement.
