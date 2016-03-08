Inter, Ibrahimovic and the 'Raiola factor': the situation
24 October at 22:45Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants to return to Italy. It won't be easy to find the right solution and there are many options on the table, from Napoli to Inter. However, the latter hypothesis has been slowed down by the word of Beppe Marotta, the CEO of the Nerazzurri.
In fact, the San Siro side consider themselves complete in attack and the current plans involve a different investment in January, as opposed to the big Swede. Evaluations are in progress as Inter have asked for information on the situation, though without going any further for now, we have learned.
Furthermore, there is another factor that Inter need to consider: Mino Raiola has practically never done operations with them since Suning took over, although his relationship with Marotta was good at Juventus. Therefore, the hypothesis of a return to Inter doesn't take off.
Ibrahimovic's contract with LA Galaxy expires at the end of December and it remains to be seen where he will end up next.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments