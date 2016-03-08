Inter-Icardi agreement still distant; unlikely to feature against Frankfurt and AC Milan
09 March at 10:30The Mauro Icardi telenovela continues at Inter in the most delicate phase of the Nerazzurri's season. Between injuries and suspensions, Luciano Spalletti's options in the attack are very limited. But, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, it is difficult to imagine Icardi being of much help in solving this problem in the coming days.
The game of chess goes on but it is less fluid than imagined before and during the trip to Frankfurt. It will take time and it might not be enough time for the return against Frankfurt or in the derby against AC Milan.
The negotiations between Marotta, the lawyer Paolo Nicoletti and Wanda Nara continue but without a decisive breakthrough. But what does Icardi want exactly? The former captain does not want the captain's armband back but would like an explanation, possibly public, of the reasons that led to the degradation.
This was rejected firmly by the club which thinks that there is no need for any explanation. Moreover, Icardi wants a 'public rehabilitation' in terms of reputation, to get through the concept that he is an exemplary professional and that the role of the dressing room 'splitter' does not suit him.
But the relationship with his teammates is not idyllic. Icardi does not think that he has to apologize and thinks he has no major problems with most of his teammates but evidently it is not the case and he has avoided contact with the group for days.
Finally, there is the cold relationship with Luciano Spalletti. All this, without forgetting that it is now a month since Icardi has played for Inter. Training is one thing but match rhythm is quite different and therefore it is not obvious that the return to training will coincide with minutes on the pitch.
