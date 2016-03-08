Inter, Icardi challenges Tottenham after Barcelona draw

Inter Milan drew Barcelona 1-1 at the San Siro as nerazzurri captain Mauro Icardi spoke to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com) after the game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"It was a nice game and we earned a nice point. We didn't start off the game in the best of ways and we were too timid in the first half but we did better as the game went on I feel. Message after tonight's game? Our message is that we want to qualify for the next phase in this competition. Our next games won't be easy but we are happy with the point tonight as I've said. Tottenham? We are ready and we want to get a result similar to the one we achieved against them at the San Siro. Vecino? He is always present, we are happy to have him that's for sure...".



