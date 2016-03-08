Inter, Icardi: ‘Contact with other clubs; Higuain is Milan’s best’
18 October at 15:45Ahead of this weekend’s Milan derby, which sees Inter and Milan battle it out for bragging rights and a valuable three points, there is a lot of buzz in the media. Speaking to Sky Sport, quotes via CalcioMercato.com, Icardi revealed more of his thoughts before the match:
“Which player I would take from Milan? They have great players… if I have to choose, I say Higuain because he scores a lot. That's what Milan were missing.
“I do not think it's a rivalry [with Higuain]. He has made a great career, he is a great striker. The rules of the game compare us, but I'm calm; I try to give the best of me.
“I only know that Inter have great players who are improving, so many new players have come in and they will improve, Juve won in the last years and they already have a base, this is the strong part.
“I'm happy to stay, there were contacts but I decided to stay here for the good of my family, this is my house, I could not leave, I had the dream of playing in the Champions League and I reached it.
“I do not know if the renewal will arrive before Christmas, we will try to find an agreement.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments