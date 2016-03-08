Inter and Mauro Icardi are close to reaching an agreement for the player's contract extension, La Gazzetta Dello Sport reports. The Argentinean is on a € 4.5 million-a-year deal until 2021 and the Serie A giants want to extend the player's stay at the Meazza until 2023.Inter have offered Icardi a new € 5/6 million-a-year deal and according to the Italian paper the two parties are close to reaching an agreement.Inter are also willing to extend Milan Skriniar's contract although the former Samp star has rejected Inter's opening offer.