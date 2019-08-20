...
Inter, Icardi drops hint amid transfer speculation - photo

Mauro.Icardi.casa.Milano.Instagram.jpg
20 August at 20:15
The future of Mauro Icardi is yet to be decided. In recent weeks, Napoli have shown great interest in the player, while Juventus have remained in the background. However, he could end up staying at Inter.
 
Earlier today, the Argentine striker published a photo on his official Instagram account, from the construction site where his new home is currently being built. Quite the message, perhaps confirming his intention to remain at the club. Or, is he planning on joining the rivals?
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My New Home is Coming . . #milan #italy #home

Ett inlägg delat av Μαυʀɸ Iϲαʀδι - MI9 (@mauroicardi)

Comments

