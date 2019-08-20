Inter, Icardi drops hint amid transfer speculation - photo

Earlier today, the Argentine striker published a photo on his official Instagram account, from the construction site where his new home is currently being built. Quite the message, perhaps confirming his intention to remain at the club. Or, is he planning on joining the rivals?



The future of Mauro Icardi is yet to be decided. In recent weeks, Napoli have shown great interest in the player, while Juventus have remained in the background. However, he could end up staying at Inter.