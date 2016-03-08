Inter, Icardi finally sees the light after returning to training

Mauro Icardi continues to communicate through Instagram posts. In line with his strategy used from mid-February onwards, from the beginning of the crisis with Inter to the reintegration into the team yesterday, the Argentine striker has once again chosen social media to show his emotions after returning to training with the rest of his teammates.

A double image of the now former captain, but in this case with the armband clearly visible, rigorously in black and white and dominated by clouds, between there is a ray of sunshine. It would appear that this is the long-awaited signal that the Argentine has finally started to see the light again after weeks of controversy, and hopefully this is the prelude to his return to the field. It is really difficult to be certain of his intentions, considering that he must be the one to show concrete signs of wanting to heal the rift he created with the coach and the dressing room. But perhaps he is finally signaling his desire to go back to being the man able to make the difference for Inter.