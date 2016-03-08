Inter, Icardi: 'I chose PSG because it was time to win titles'
22 September at 22:30Former Inter striker and captain, Mauro Icardi, who currently is on loan at Paris-Saint Germain, spoke to Canal + (via calciomercato.com) about his decision to leave Inter after he initially wanted to stay at Inter. In fact, the move materialized in the final days of the mercato.
"I dreamed of playing the Champions League with Inter and the dream came true. However, we didn't get results. In fact, we didn't win anything. I stayed, I scored a lot of goals, but it was time to join a team that can win titles," he stated.
In other words, quite the signal to his former club, given that he seemed keen to stay only a month ago. Inter, on the other hand, are pleased that the transfer went through after spending the entire summer trying to convince the Argentine striker to leave.
In any case, Conte has got off to a great start with the Nerazzurri, winning four out of four. Therefore, they are strong contenders for the Scudetto, which most likely will be a race between them, Juventus and Napoli. Then again, the season is long and things can change.
