Inter, Icardi: 'I feel very good at PSG, I've always been the top scorer in my career'
18 December at 15:40Inter owned striker Mauro Icardi, currently on loan with Paris Saint Germain, discussed his feelings at the club in an interview on PSG’s official website via Calciomercato.com today.
"I feel very good. I'm lucky to have started the new adventure well, I arrived in Paris with the desire to prove what I'm capable of. For now, everything is going well. The communication with my teammates has been important, from the beginning we have understood each other on the movements and my characteristics. These things have helped to make my adaptation to the club faster.”
He spoke about his growth as a professional footballer.
“You always learn from everyone. Each person experiences football differently; I've listened to all the coaches and teammates I've had. I've always done it with simplicity, since I was a child. In every team I've always been the top scorer, the one who made the difference. This also happened when I became a professional footballer.”
Finally, Icardi spoke about his objectives with the club.
“I'm here to help the team win as many trophies as possible. The goal of the club and the fans is to see the PSG win, I'm doing what I can to help the team achieve these goals.”
Icardi, who joined the Parisian side on transfer deadline day on loan from Inter, has scored 13 goals and provided two assists in 16 games for PSG, including five goals in the Champions League.
Apollo Heyes
