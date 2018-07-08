Tutto pronto #MI9 Un post condiviso da Mauro Icardi (@mauroicardi) in data: Lug 8, 2018 at 2:06 PDT

Inter star Mauro Icardi has just posted a picture on his official Instagram account.The season of the nerazzurri begins today and the captain of the Serie A giants has been linked with moves away from the Meazza.Icardi, however, seems determined to remain at Inter and snub moves away from the nerazzurri.​Icardi has a € 110 million release clause that expires this week. The Argentinean has used a picture and a few words to confirm his Inter stay“Tutto pronto” (it’s all ready), Icardi wrote on Twitter posting a picture of the club’s logo too.