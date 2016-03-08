Inter, Icardi: 'My future? I am happy in Paris'

Last night, Mauro Icardi scored a brace for PSG against Club Brugge and after the game, he was asked about his future in France. The Argentine is currently on loan at the club, but there is a buy-out clause (€70m) in his contract."If I'm the new Matador? The Matador is already here and it's Edi (Cavani, editor's note). I came here with my objectives and I try to do my best for the team. We both have a great relationship. I'm very happy to be in Paris, we will see what happens at the end of the season," he stated.