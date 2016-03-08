Inter, Icardi only wants Juve: the first offer is ready

14 July at 17:00
Mauro Icardi only wants Juventus. Yesterday, the Nerazzurri striker was sent back to Milan while the rest of the team remained in Lugano to continue the preparation ahead of the Asian tour.

Officially the decision was taken by mutual agreement between the player and the club, however, Icardi isn't happy with the decision at all, with Juve ready to take advantage of this. In fact, the striker only wants the Bianconeri.

In recent days, there was a new face-to-face meeting between the footballer's agent and Fabio Paratici in Ibiza, as the contacts between the two are constant. Juve know that Icardi wants to wear the Juventus shirt and thus they are ready to present the first offer of around €40m.

First, however, the Bianconeri will have to sell a few players from the attacking department. Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain remain on the market, while Moise Kean is another name that could be sacrificed.

