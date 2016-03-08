...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Inter, Icardi returns to training as Brozovic gives the news a like on social media - pics

Inter applausi Wembley Icardi Brozovic
26 March at 21:40
Luciano Spalletti's Inter Milan re-started to work-out today as they held a training session at Appiano Gentile. The nerazzurri are set to take on Lazio on Sunday as their players that were available started to train again. Ex-Inter captain Mauro Icardi trained with the group today as his Croatian teammate Marcelo Brozovic reacted to the news by giving it a heart symbol on social media. You can view so bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com. More to come....

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.