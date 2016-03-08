Inter, Icardi returns to training as Brozovic gives the news a like on social media - pics

LAVORI IN CORSO



Appiano Gentile

Verso #InterLazio pic.twitter.com/6MoL2RPKn9 — Inter (@Inter) 26 marzo 2019

Luciano Spalletti's Inter Milan re-started to work-out today as they held a training session at Appiano Gentile. The nerazzurri are set to take on Lazio on Sunday as their players that were available started to train again. Ex-Inter captain Mauro Icardi trained with the group today as his Croatian teammate Marcelo Brozovic reacted to the news by giving it a heart symbol on social media. You can view so bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com. More to come....